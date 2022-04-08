Gainesville cop fired following domestic violence arrest

A Gainesville policeman arrested this week on domestic-related charges was booted off the force, department officials announced Thursday.
Collin Merritt was off duty when the domestic disturbance occurred at his residence last month, police said in a news release. Gainesville police leaders became aware of the incident March 22 and asked the GBI to handle the investigation.
Merritt was placed on unpaid suspension in the meantime, according to the release.
The state agency ultimately filed charges against Merritt and he turned himself in at the Hall County Jail on April 4. That’s when he was fired from his job based on the GBI’s findings, according to officials.
The release did not say what charges Merritt faces or detail the allegations against him.
“We hold our employees at the highest standard as we aim to be pillars of our community,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said in the news release. “At any point our employees betray our community’s trust or code of conduct, we will take immediate and swift action.”
