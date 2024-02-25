Funeral planned Friday for Laken Riley, nursing student killed on UGA campus

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another, according to UGA police Chief Jeffrey Clark. The suspect lives in Athens but is not a U.S. citizen. He has no known affiliation with the university and investigators do not believe Ibarra knew Riley, Clark added.

Visitation will be held Friday for Riley from noon until 2 p.m. at Woodstock City Church in Woodstock, according to her online obituary. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, located on Ridgewalk Parkway. Poole Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

“We are strangers but may you know that we too feel the enormous pain,” one person posted in an online guest book.

An online GoFundMe page was created to assist Riley’s family.

“She was a sweet and compassionate soul whose life was sadly cut short on Thursday,” the organizer wrote. “No words can express the pain and heartache that Laken’s family and friends are experiencing.”

The UGA chapters of Alpha Chi Omega and Kappa Sigma will host a vigil at 3 p.m. Monday at Tate Plaza. The campus is also mourning the loss of a freshman Kappa Sigma member, though foul play is not suspected in his death. The vigil is open to the campus community.