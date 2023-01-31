Fulton sheriff mulls renaming ‘Scorpion’ unit after Tyre Nichols killing

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In the meantime, the sheriff said, it would be wise for any police units using the name Scorpion to try building stronger bonds with their communities.

Fulton County’s 14-member crime-suppression unit was formed in 2021, months after Labat took office. At the time, a spokeswoman said the “seasoned veterans” assigned to the Scorpion Unit would be tasked with getting violent criminals off the streets of Fulton County.

According to the agency, the Scorpion Unit focuses on reducing gang activity by targeting areas of the county prone to gun and drug-related crimes.

“As part of its mission, the FCSO Scorpion Unit is also tasked with identifying crime patterns, repeat offenders and deploying all legal resources available to arrest criminal perpetrators,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The unit frequently partners with surrounding agencies and the Georgia State Patrol in conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the county, according to news releases posted to Facebook and sent to of the media.

In a single weekend in July of 2021, for instance, the Scorpion Unit boasted making 12 arrests, impounding four vehicles, issuing 103 traffic citations and recovering a stolen gun.