Communist activists decry Tyre Nichols’ killing during Atlanta protest

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A crowd of about 50 gathered on the intersection of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols.

Several leaders with the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) guided protesters through chants and spoke about their hopes for justice against the five former Memphis officers. Zara Azad, along with others in the organization, expressed their disappointment in that Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order in expectance of violence and unrest.

”We want to make one thing very clear, no executive order and no national guard is going to stop the people for fighting for justice,” Azad said. “We do not fear them because we are for justice.”

Several protesters held signs stating “End Police Terror” and “Jail Killer Cops” in response to police brutality. Many called for a defunding of the police and money instead going toward communities in need.

