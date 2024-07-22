Fulton jail kitchen remains shut down for 7th day

Repairs to the Fulton County Jail’s kitchen took a step forward and another step backward over the weekend, extending the facility’s shutdown to a full week — with no timetable for returning to full functionality.

Since a carbon monoxide (CO) leak last Monday sickened six contract workers, several repairs have uncovered new issues. Atlanta Fire and Rescue investigators found the CO leak that caused the initial incident in one of the facility’s eight commercial steam kettles, then another leak was found in a second kettle the next day. That led to the discovery of multiple leaky natural gas lines, the Fulton sheriff’s office said.

Explore More staff evacuated as carbon monoxide woes continue at Fulton jail

Repairs were delayed last week as workers waited for parts to be delivered for the vent hood fans over some of the kettles, the sheriff’s office said. In an update Monday, the sheriff’s office said technicians discovered that the exhaust fans were irreparable over the weekend. They are now waiting on replacement fans to be delivered and installed.