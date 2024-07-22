Breaking: Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
Crime & Public Safety

Fulton jail kitchen remains shut down for 7th day

The Fulton County Jail needs at least four of its eight commercial steam kettles to be operational for the kitchen to serve its inmate population, officials said.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The Fulton County Jail needs at least four of its eight commercial steam kettles to be operational for the kitchen to serve its inmate population, officials said.
By
16 minutes ago

Repairs to the Fulton County Jail’s kitchen took a step forward and another step backward over the weekend, extending the facility’s shutdown to a full week — with no timetable for returning to full functionality.

Since a carbon monoxide (CO) leak last Monday sickened six contract workers, several repairs have uncovered new issues. Atlanta Fire and Rescue investigators found the CO leak that caused the initial incident in one of the facility’s eight commercial steam kettles, then another leak was found in a second kettle the next day. That led to the discovery of multiple leaky natural gas lines, the Fulton sheriff’s office said.

ExploreMore staff evacuated as carbon monoxide woes continue at Fulton jail

Repairs were delayed last week as workers waited for parts to be delivered for the vent hood fans over some of the kettles, the sheriff’s office said. In an update Monday, the sheriff’s office said technicians discovered that the exhaust fans were irreparable over the weekend. They are now waiting on replacement fans to be delivered and installed.

Natural gas service remains shut off to two kitchen appliances but has otherwise been restored to the rest of the facility, the sheriff’s office said. The kitchen’s air conditioning has also been restored, and an unrelated issue was resolved at the jail’s South Annex in Union City when that building’s hot water heater was replaced Friday afternoon, according to the agency.

ExploreFulton jail kitchen repairs continue as AC partially restored

The jail’s kitchen still has only three working kettles, the sheriff’s office said Monday, and at least four are needed for the facility to be considered fully operational. The kitchen staff has continued to use a nearby elementary school to serve a limited menu of hot meals to the jail’s inmates. Representatives for Atlanta Public Schools have not said how the assistance will continue with students returning for a new school year in another week.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a timetable for the jail’s kitchen to return to normal operations.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

`I’m looking at being evicted’ because of Fulton housing failures

BREAKING
Six Flags Over Georgia to require chaperones for those 15 and younger
46m ago

A new world coming: Bus maker Blue Bird embraces an electrified future

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?

Credit: AP

BRADLEY’S BUZZ
The Braves are hurting. Deadline’s coming. What to do?

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New audit of 2024 Georgia election on hold amid company’s protest
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Gwinnett house, officials say
31m ago
How Delta will help passengers disrupted by outage
Man facing murder charge after vehicle crashes into Oakwood home
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates