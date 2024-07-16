Fulton jail employee hospitalized, 5 others treated after carbon monoxide leak

After a private contractor confirmed the high levels of carbon monoxide, officials said there was no timetable as to when the kitchen would be operational. At least four working kettles are needed to provide up to 11,000 meals a day, depending on the inmate population. By 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, only two were up and running, according to the sheriff’s office.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Officials said there was some food prepared in case of an emergency, while Channel 2 Action News reported that the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office — which uses the same food vendor in the jail — was helping with food preparation. The leak did not appear to impact other areas of the jail, whose conditions are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Friday, Labat called plans to renovate the jail instead of building a new $1.7 billion facility “shortsighted” and believed the DOJ probe would recommend a new one. Two days earlier, a majority of the Fulton Commission voted to issue a request for a proposal to study a $300 million renovation of the existing jail, instead of building a new facility.

“This leak is yet another example of the challenges caused by an aging, underfunded jail with infrastructure problems that have led to other resident health issues and stabbings with weapons fashioned from parts of the building,” the release stated.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.