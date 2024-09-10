Fulton employee killed, another injured in Sandy Springs crash

A Fulton County Public Works Department employee was killed Monday after being struck by a county vehicle in Sandy Springs, officials said.
The employee was hit while responding to a sewer issue, according to Fulton spokeswoman Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez, who described it as a “worksite accident.” They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they died from their injuries.
Officials said another crew member was also injured but has since been discharged from the hospital and is expected to recover. The names of the two employees were not released as family members have not been notified.
“We are praying for the family of our team member who died while serving the people of Fulton County,” County Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement. “We ask that the community keep all of our Public Works employees in their prayers as they face the loss of a colleague and friend.”
