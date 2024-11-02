Fulton deputy injured during off-duty job at Atlanta liquor store

An off-duty Fulton County law enforcement officer was injured Friday evening while working at a northwest Atlanta liquor store, officials said.
Atlanta police were called to the HN Liquor Store in the 700 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, just east of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard, around 11:15 p.m. about an injured person. At the scene, authorities said they located a 54-year-old man who had sustained visible injuries.
The victim, identified as a deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, was taken to a hospital and was said to be stable after the incident. He was working an extra job at the liquor store.
According to police, the victim and suspect got into a dispute that turned physical. Officials did not say what they were fighting about.
The deputy was not publicly identified, and no information was provided on the suspect.
