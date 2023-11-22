Fulton DA finds Ludacris manager Chaka Zulu killed man in self-defense

Attorneys for Zulu, whose full name is Ahmed Chaka Zulu Obafemi, have contended that he acted in self-defense since before he was arrested. Zulu was licensed to carry the gun he used and he was severely injured in the fight that preceded the shooting. He surrendered to authorities Sept. 13, 2022, at the Fulton jail and was released the same day on $200,000 bond.

“The Atlanta Police Department made an arrest on charges determined at a standard of probable cause, which is their duty in this and all cases. The District Attorney’s office investigates cases to determine what can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” a spokeswoman for the DA’s office said.

Gabe Banks, Zulu’s attorney, said his client was “pleased with the outcome of the thorough investigation conducted by” the DA’s office and that prosecutors “reached an appropriate and just decision.”

“It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that there was a loss of life under extraordinary circumstances,” Banks said.

Benton was a DeKalb County native who had recently graduated from college, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He had begun an electrician apprenticeship and was a budding entrepreneur, family members said.

“He did everything right,” his father, Artis Benton, told the AJC after the shooting. “I never thought that this would be the end for him.”