BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting

The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was also injured in the June 26 shooting in the parking lot of a Buckhead shopping center in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road. The shooting killed Artez Jamil Benton, a DeKalb County native and a recent college graduate.

Atlanta investigators later identified Zulu as a suspect in Benton’s death. On Tuesday, Zulu surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County jail on four charges, including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, booking records showed. He was released the same day on $200,000 bond, according to jail records.