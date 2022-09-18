BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting

Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.
The music executive, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was also injured in the June 26 shooting in the parking lot of a Buckhead shopping center in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road. The shooting killed Artez Jamil Benton, a DeKalb County native and a recent college graduate.
Atlanta investigators later identified Zulu as a suspect in Benton’s death. On Tuesday, Zulu surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County jail on four charges, including murder, aggravated assault, simple battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, booking records showed. He was released the same day on $200,000 bond, according to jail records.
It was the first arrest in the case since the night of the shooting.
In the days after the shooting, celebrities were among those who turned to social media to wish Zulu a quick recovery.
“Prayers for Brother Chaka Zulu,” Questlove, frontman for The Roots, posted on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Benton’s family pleaded for answers in the man’s killing.
“We just want justice for Artez,” Arteria Benton, his older sister, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s the main thing we want. So if you see something, say something please.”
Zulu was scheduled to attend a charity event next week honoring the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.
