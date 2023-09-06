Fulton County inmate dies at Grady days after being found unresponsive

BreakingNews
A Fulton County inmate died Sunday at Grady Memorial Hospital, days after being found unresponsive in his cell inside the jail. Nine inmates in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office have died this year, five in the past month.

Shawndre Delmore, 24, was found unresponsive during a routine check by detention officers around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. Jail staff performed lifesaving measures in attempts to revive Delmore until medical staff arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to Grady, where he was still unresponsive. He died on Sunday at the hospital.

Delmore was arrested April 1 by Atlanta police on charges of burglary in the second degree and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. He was being held on a $2,500 bond on the burglary charge and a signature bond on the obstruction charge.

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct a death investigation, while the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The Rice Street jail is under review by the U.S. Justice Department. Between 2009 and October 2022, more than 60 Fulton inmates died, the highest total for any jail in Georgia during that time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

