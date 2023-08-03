BreakingNews
Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Fulton commissioners endorse jail plan, but not funding

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

News
By
12 minutes ago
X

Fulton County is moving ahead with plans for a new jail, but not without argument among commissioners — who failed to approve a companion plan to pay for the new jail’s design and to keep the old jail running until 2029.

Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday to formally direct county staff to plan for the new, larger jail and explore financing options for its approximate $1.7 billion cost.

On its way to final approval, the resolution devolved into a wrangle over the meaning of “vote” — as to whether a majority of commissioners had already voted in support of the move at a July 12 planning meeting, or reached consensus without actually voting.

“Are we going to build this thing or not?” Commissioner Bob Ellis said at the end of a lengthy debate. Decrying the extended argument, he said as a taxpayer he didn’t look forward to paying for a new jail — but as a county official, he had the responsibility to provide the facility, and that meant deciding what was needed and how to fund it.

Ellis would not support any jail proposal that required raising property taxes, he said.

After a further wrangle over whether the current projected cost for a new jail was $1.68 billion or $1.685 billion, commissioners finally voted – with Pitts still casting the lone opposing vote.

Commissioners have debated several options for the jail, from a $2 billion project with 5,480 beds to renovation of the current Rice Street facility and construction of smaller additions.

The agreed-upon plan is a middle course, with phased construction of a 4,500-bed facility based on best-case projections for population growth and court efficiency to keep jail occupancy under control.

The new jail is expected to have room for more inmates and vastly expanded medical and mental health services, plus educational and reentry program space. Construction is projected to last from 2026 through 2028.

For construction money, the county will likely issue bonds through a third party such as the South Fulton Municipal Regional Jail Authority. County staff are exploring creation of a sales tax to pay the debt, though officials acknowledge that will be a hard sell to state legislators and local voters. Ellis in particular has urged exploration of other funding sources — except for raising property taxes.

When it came to funding more planning for the new jail and keeping the old one running, commissioners balked. Another resolution proposed using this year’s higher property tax receipts to create a reserve fund of up to $40 million “to cover expenses pertaining to the jail bridging plan and replacement jail design/construction.”

After more back-and-forth, commissioners voted 6-0 to put that idea on hold.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

The Jolt: Former Trump Cabinet members voice misgivings about his candidacy2h ago

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors
3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible
2h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Mayor Dickens’ training center task force finalizes recommendations
36m ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FAA: Delta passengers evacuate plane after tire pops during landing in Atlanta
1h ago
Gwinnett County giving away grab-and-go meals on Friday evenings
2h ago
Fulton County settles with family of jail inmate who died covered in bed bugs
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top