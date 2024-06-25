Fugitive homicide suspect injured in shooting with U.S. marshals in DeKalb

A suspect wanted in another state is in the hospital after a shooting in DeKalb County involving the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said Tuesday.

Few details were immediately released, but agency spokesman Eric Heinze confirmed the shooting happened while U.S. marshals were trying to arrest a wanted homicide suspect. No law enforcement officers were injured and the suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Heinze did not say where in DeKalb the incident took place.