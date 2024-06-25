Crime & Public Safety

Fugitive homicide suspect injured in shooting with U.S. marshals in DeKalb

The suspect was wanted for a homicide that occurred out of state, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

15 minutes ago

A suspect wanted in another state is in the hospital after a shooting in DeKalb County involving the U.S. Marshals Service, officials said Tuesday.

Few details were immediately released, but agency spokesman Eric Heinze confirmed the shooting happened while U.S. marshals were trying to arrest a wanted homicide suspect. No law enforcement officers were injured and the suspect was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Heinze did not say where in DeKalb the incident took place.

The GBI has been asked to investigate the shooting.

We’re working to learn more.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

