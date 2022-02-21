Forsyth teen arrested after shooting friend while playing with gun, police say

A Forsyth County teenager was arrested on multiple charges after he shot a friend with a handgun that the two 16-year-olds were playing with while home alone Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said they believe alcohol and drugs may have been involved.
Deputies responded to the Villages at Castleberry subdivision in Cumming, Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. The teens found a gun belonging to the parents who lived at the home and were playing with it, repeatedly loading and unloading it, according to the release.
At one point, the teen who lived at the home pointed the weapon at his friend and fired one shot, hitting him in the upper body, Miller said. The injured teenager was taken to the hospital and is stable.
Though investigators believe alcohol and drugs may have been involved, Miller did not provide further information. Both teens attend school in Forsyth, she added.
The suspected shooter was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm as a minor, Miller said. He is in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.
