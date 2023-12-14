Former Rockdale special education teacher arrested on child cruelty charges

A former special education teacher at a Rockdale County elementary school was arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree cruelty to children after an alleged victim’s parents reported her to Conyers police.

Janice Foot, 58, of Lithonia, was fired from her position at C.J. Hicks Elementary School prior to her arrest, Conyers police spokesman Lt. Quantavis Garcia said in a statement. The parents of one of the children involved reported Foot to police Nov. 8, and detectives opened an investigation to determine if criminal charges would be appropriate.

Investigators were able to review video and audio from the classroom. Garcia said detectives believe Foot was attempting to punish two 5-year-olds by forcibly holding their heads against their desks, preventing them from watching a video with the rest of the class.