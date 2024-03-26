Former Fulton jailer pleads guilty to choking female detainee

Aside from Clark, 10 jailers from Fulton, Clayton and Cobb counties were arrested in the first half of 2023.

Explore Fulton jailer charged with using excessive force during inmate exchange

The victim in this case, Casey Bennett, filed a lawsuit against Clark, the city of Alpharetta and other law enforcement officers in November.

On June 5, Clark was working at the Fulton jail’s North Annex when Bennett was brought in by Alpharetta police. She had been at a hotel and was arrested on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass. An officer’s body-worn camera footage showed her unleashing a torrent of expletives at the officers, though she never became physically violent.

Bennett was initially too drunk to be booked, so she was temporarily placed in a holding cell, according to her lawsuit. When she eventually began to move through the booking process, Bennett was wearing handcuffs and continued to be uncooperative. Clark put his hand around her throat and choked her until she fell unconscious.

When Clark choked Bennett, she was not considered a threat, federal officials said. As a Fulton jailer, Clark was expected to follow the agency’s policy prohibiting chokeholds and neck restraints except in the most dire situations.

Clark’s sentencing hearing has not been scheduled. A federal district court judge will determine his penalty, which could span a decade in prison.