Former Fulton detention officer accused of not stopping attack on inmate

Franklin then lets Hubbert back into his zone and appears to have a conversation with him before leaving the area shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the warrant. About 10 minutes later, Franklin allegedly returns with two bottles of commercial-grade cleaning solution to remove the blood left on the floor. She then looks into the cell to which Green had retreated, asked if he was OK and left, the warrant states.

No documentation of the assault was recorded, investigators noted in the warrant. Green only received medical attention at the request of the command staff when they learned of the incident the following day. He had two stab wounds on his left arm and chest.

It was not clear why Green was attacked. He told investigators that he didn’t know the other inmates since he was new to the zone.

Franklin was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including cruelty to inmates, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, simple assault and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

“We are all responsible for our actions, and if you break the law you will be held accountable,” Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement. “I expect my deputies to hold themselves to a much higher standard. These inexcusable actions simply will not be tolerated.”

Franklin joined the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 2018 and was demoted to a detention officer the following year, the sheriff’s office said. The reason for her demotion was not disclosed.

The other inmates involved in the attack were identified by authorities as Jaquan Fields, Chaies Spencer, Jermaine Carter, Valen Preston and Julian Shipman. The sheriff’s office did not say what charges they could face.