Deputies: Maintenance worker caught smuggling drugs, cell phones into Fulton jail

Deputies said Mullens admitted that he gave inmates prohibited items like tobacco products on several occasions. He also confessed to giving the inmate the cell phone June 7, and said he’s received Cash App payments in exchange for items.

Mullens denied being involved with the other contraband found in the toolbox, the warrant stated.

Atlanta police K-9 searched Mullens’ SUV, which was parking in a lot behind the jail. They said they found two loaded handguns, a BB gun and a damaged cell phone, as well as tobacco products and counterfeit bills.

One of the guns, a 9 mm Glock, had been reported stolen from West Palm Beach, Florida, last September, deputies said in the warrant.

Mullens remained jailed without bond Thursday night, according to online booking records.

It’s not the first time a contractor has tried to sneak contraband into the jail. Fulton County officials say TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, who was a medical assistant at the jail, attempted to smuggle in a bag containing 192 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco at the start of her shift May 14, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ford panicked and left the bag at security when she was questioned about a strong smell of marijuana. She was taken into custody Thursday in Grenada, Mississippi, after more than a month on the run, the agency said.