ajc logo
X

Medical assistant wanted in Fulton jail smuggling case arrested in Mississippi

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine (left), 192 grams of marijuana (center), 200 cigarettes and two packs of loose tobacco were recovered from a bag left at security May 14 by a medical assistant. TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, was taken into custody nearly a month later in Mississippi.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine (left), 192 grams of marijuana (center), 200 cigarettes and two packs of loose tobacco were recovered from a bag left at security May 14 by a medical assistant. TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, was taken into custody nearly a month later in Mississippi.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle a bag of drugs and tobacco products into the Fulton County Jail is now in custody after nearly a month on the run, authorities announced Friday.

TreQuera Lashell Ford, 24, was arrested in Grenada, Mississippi, and is facing several charges, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with prohibited items, as well as charges related to the possession and sale of marijuana and possession of cocaine.

She had been wanted since last month, when sheriff’s officials said she left a bag containing 192 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco at the jail’s metal detector and bolted.

“Let me be clear, if you attempt to smuggle anything into the Fulton County Jail, you will be caught, and you will be arrested,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said in a statement. “Our deputies and investigators worked relentlessly to bring this fugitive to justice.”

ExploreSheriff: Medical assistant wanted after leaving illegal drugs at jail security

On May 14, Ford smelled of marijuana when she reported to work, drawing the attention of a captain before proceeding through a metal detector at security, sheriff’s spokeswoman Candace Finethy said. Ford tried to explain that “she had smoked pot in her car before coming to work,” Finethy added.

Before the deputy could scan her belongings, which Finethy said is standard protocol for all who enter, Ford insisted on returning to her car. She left her bag behind when she ran out the door, according to the spokeswoman.

“There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk,” Labat said. “When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges.”

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Ford was allegedly engaging in conversations with inmates days before leaving the drugs at jail security. She had also posted several images of marijuana on her Instagram, the news station reported.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Tony Thomas leaving WSB-TV after 13 years18h ago
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
5h ago
Kennesaw councilman resigns after city issues permit to Confederate souvenir shop
3h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
17h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
17h ago
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children
The Latest
17-year-old accused of shooting Gwinnett K-9 due in court next week
1h ago
DeKalb police take teen into custody in death of locksmith, father of 4
4h ago
Alleged gang members indicted by feds after bodies found at Gwinnett storage unit
17h ago
Featured
The new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues to change with new detours and ramps as the project continues. Most work is done at night and on weekends. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top