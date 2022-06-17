Medical assistant wanted in Fulton jail smuggling case arrested in Mississippi

Before the deputy could scan her belongings, which Finethy said is standard protocol for all who enter, Ford insisted on returning to her car. She left her bag behind when she ran out the door, according to the spokeswoman.

“There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk,” Labat said. “When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges.”

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Ford was allegedly engaging in conversations with inmates days before leaving the drugs at jail security. She had also posted several images of marijuana on her Instagram, the news station reported.