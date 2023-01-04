ajc logo
X

Sheriff: Fulton jail contract employee arrested, caught smuggling contraband

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A woman had been working at the Fulton County Jail for only about a month before she was arrested Wednesday and accused of smuggling in contraband, authorities said.

Ebonee Grant was going through the security checkpoint when officials said they smelled a strong odor. Marijuana and tobacco were found inside Grant’s food containers as she was entering the facility for her shift, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Grant was a contract medical assistant at the jail. She is facing charges of crossing guard lines with prohibited items, attempting to commit offense pertaining to drug possession, possession or distribution of marijuana, providing prohibited items to inmate, and providing tobacco product without authorization to inmate, jail records show.

ExploreSheriff: Medical assistant wanted after leaving illegal drugs at jail security

It’s not the first time an employee has tried to sneak prohibited items into the Fulton jail.

TreQuera Lashell Ford was caught trying to smuggle in a bag full of drugs and tobacco products at the start of her shift in May, authorities said. A bag containing 192 grams of marijuana, 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 200 cigarettes and loose tobacco were found in her possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the incident, Sheriff Pat Labat said his office has “zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail.”

“There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk,” the sheriff said. “When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges.”

ExploreDeputies: Maintenance worker caught smuggling drugs, cell phones into Fulton jail

A month later, a maintenance worker was arrested after being accused of smuggling marijuana, cigarettes and a cellphone into the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Jason Mullens was stopped in June when investigators spotted him going into a cell with two inmates. Inside his tool box, they found several items, including 31 grams of suspected marijuana and Newport cigarettes, an arrest warrant revealed. Deputies said Mullens admitted to giving inmates prohibited items on several occasions for payment.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job 10h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key announces two departures from coaching staff
5h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: GoFundMe

Hampton police searching for white SUV suspected in pedestrian hit-and-run
1h ago
Georgia police shootings and Atlanta homicides both increased in 2022
1h ago
Police: Fugitive arrested in Atlanta after unprovoked subway attack in New York
1h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top