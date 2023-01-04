Sheriff: Fulton jail contract employee arrested, caught smuggling contraband

After the incident, Sheriff Pat Labat said his office has “zero tolerance for anyone attempting to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail.”

“There is an expectation and legal requirement that individuals, who are contractors providing services at the jail, obey the law and work to maintain the safety of the facility and not put others at risk,” the sheriff said. “When someone violates that trust and the law, we are obligated to file criminal charges.”

A month later, a maintenance worker was arrested after being accused of smuggling marijuana, cigarettes and a cellphone into the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Jason Mullens was stopped in June when investigators spotted him going into a cell with two inmates. Inside his tool box, they found several items, including 31 grams of suspected marijuana and Newport cigarettes, an arrest warrant revealed. Deputies said Mullens admitted to giving inmates prohibited items on several occasions for payment.