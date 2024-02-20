Former chief of staff for Cobb sheriff resigns day after fraud indictment

Cotton allegedly told an officer his white Chevrolet Corvette had been struck in a hit-and-run crash on Macland Road, an arrest warrant states. But video footage and cellphone data told a different story, according to police.

“Accused then admitted to (the officer) that (his) vehicle had not been damaged in a hit-and-run, but instead that it had been struck ... by a female who said accused knew, and that this female was driving a Jeep without insurance at the time,” Cotton’s warrant states.

When the officer went to the woman’s home, her Jeep had white paint on the front bumper, consistent with the vehicle being in a crash, according to police. Cotton then allegedly filed an insurance claim stating his car had been involved in a hit-and-run, even though he knew who had hit him, the warrant states.

The officer “has identified a female and vehicle involved based on cellphone, license plate reading camera, and testimonial evidence that show that said accused knew who struck him at the time he filed said fraudulent insurance claim,” the warrant states.

Following the arrest, Owens placed Cotton on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

A U.S. Army veteran, Cotton previously was the director of reentry services for the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a biography previously posted on the sheriff’s office website. He also worked as a state trooper.