Cobb sheriff’s chief of staff charged with fraud, making false statements

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

A major with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office surrendered on charges of insurance fraud and making false statements Friday, jail records show.

Braxton Tyree Cotton, of Atlanta, then spent about 45 minutes in jail before being released on his own recognizance, according to booking records.

The Cobb County Police Department investigation began in March when an officer emailed his commander a report that described a suspicious interaction with Cotton involving a hit-and-run crash, Channel 2 Action News reported. In addition to the two felony charges, Cotton is also charged with false report of a crime, a misdemeanor, jail records show.

“Effective immediately, Sheriff Craig Owens has placed Maj. Braxton Cotton on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement to Channel 2. “The investigation is unrelated to his duties at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Owens will await the culmination of a fair trial before further commenting on the case.”

Cotton is the chief of staff for Owens, according to the sheriff’s office website. An Army veteran, Cotton previously was the director of reentry services for the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles. He also previously served as a state trooper, his bio states.

