Former Bibb County official, woman indicted in his wife’s death

A grand jury has accused a former Bibb County official and a woman of killing his wife, according to news outlet WMAZ.
Edward Judie, a former deputy school superintendent, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony murder and of giving cocaine to his wife in November 2019, WMAZ reported. The woman, Aliyah Danielle Walker, now faces the same charges, according to WMAZ.
In July, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Judie poisoned his wife, Joyce Judie. She was being treated for dementia, WMAZ reported. Joyce Judie had a lethal amount of cocaine in her system when she died, WMAZ reported, citing investigators. Edward Judie was the one who bought it that night, according to a report cited by WMAZ.
Edward Judie, who was Bibb County’s deputy superintendent of student affairs from 2011 to 2015, spent two months in jail, WMAZ reported. He was released in September on a $220,000 bond, according to the TV station.
When Edward Judie’s arrest was announced by the sheriff’s office this past July, officials said his story changed each time he was presented with evidence contradicting his previous statements, WMAZ reported.
On Nov. 29, 2019, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Greenview Terrace for a call about a “demented person that was hallucinating,” WMAZ reported. The deputy said he found Joyce Judie dead in a downstairs bedroom, according to the TV station.
Edward Judie told investigators he and his wife had gotten drunk, WMAZ reported. Judie said he occasionally tapped his wife with his arm to wake her up and see if she was OK, according to the station. She responded by “grunting,” the station reported.
When Joyce Judie stopped responding, he assumed she was asleep and left her alone, WMAZ reported.
Judie seemed unaware his wife was dead and kept asking if she was OK, the TV station reported, citing an investigator’s report.
