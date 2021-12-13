Former Bibb County official, woman indicted in his wife’s death

When Edward Judie’s arrest was announced by the sheriff’s office this past July, officials said his story changed each time he was presented with evidence contradicting his previous statements, WMAZ reported.

On Nov. 29, 2019, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Greenview Terrace for a call about a “demented person that was hallucinating,” WMAZ reported. The deputy said he found Joyce Judie dead in a downstairs bedroom, according to the TV station.

Edward Judie told investigators he and his wife had gotten drunk, WMAZ reported. Judie said he occasionally tapped his wife with his arm to wake her up and see if she was OK, according to the station. She responded by “grunting,” the station reported.

When Joyce Judie stopped responding, he assumed she was asleep and left her alone, WMAZ reported.

Judie seemed unaware his wife was dead and kept asking if she was OK, the TV station reported, citing an investigator’s report.