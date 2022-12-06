Former Atlanta police officer gets 50-year sentence for rape conviction

Police previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Dely was not working on official business at the time of the assault. He turned himself in Feb. 11, after the victim reported the rape, and was immediately fired.

“The defendant’s conduct in this case was predatory, calculated and deliberate. He used his law enforcement badge, a symbol of protection and safety, to exploit and violate multiple women undetected,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper said.

“I can’t tell you how grateful I am that I am free and Lionel Dely is not,” one of the victims, who was not publicly identified, said in a statement.

“Your badge is supposed to be used to serve and protect,” Judge Tony Baker said, “but you used it to abuse and prey on these women.”

Dely was convicted Oct. 20 by a Cherokee jury on one count each of rape and violation of oath by a public officer, court documents show. On Wednesday, he was handed a 50-year sentence followed by life on probation.