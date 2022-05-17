ajc logo
Former APD officer indicted on rape charge in Cherokee County

Atlanta police officer Lionel Dely, 32, was indicted in Cherokee County on charges of rape and violation of oath of office.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A former Atlanta police officer who was fired after he was arrested on a rape charge in Cherokee County has been formally indicted, according to court records.

Lionel Dely, 32, was arrested in early February after a woman reported that he had raped her to the Cherokee sheriff’s office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Dely identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation before sexually assaulting the woman in her Acworth home.

Atlanta police officials said Dely was not on official police business at the time of the alleged incident.

Dely was immediately relieved of active duty and later fired after turning himself in on Feb. 11, Atlanta police said. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on charges of rape and violation of oath of office, according to his warrant.

Now that Dely has been indicted, he will be arraigned in a hearing scheduled for June 15. He remains in the Cherokee jail without bond.

