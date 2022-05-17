Former APD officer indicted on rape charge in Cherokee County

Lionel Dely, 32, was arrested in early February after a woman reported that he had raped her to the Cherokee sheriff’s office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Dely identified himself as an Atlanta police officer who was conducting an investigation before sexually assaulting the woman in her Acworth home.

Explore Atlanta officer fired after being charged with rape of Acworth woman

Atlanta police officials said Dely was not on official police business at the time of the alleged incident.