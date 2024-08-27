Crime & Public Safety

Former Atlanta officer accused of offering child money for sex in Augusta

A former Atlanta police officer has been arrested in Augusta after allegedly offering a child money in exchange for performing a sexual act, according to court records.

Benjamin Hopson, 34, was booked into the Richmond County jail Saturday on a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes, jail records show.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hopson was in an apartment complex when he asked a 14-year-old to approach his vehicle “for the purpose of child molestation.”

Hopson, “after noticing said victim walking alone, stopped the vehicle that he was operating and requested for said victim to approach the car,” the warrant states. He then “solicited prostitution, by propositioning said victim to perform oral sex for compensation,” the warrant continues.

The Atlanta Police Department said it is “aware of the investigation and criminal charge involving former employee Benjamin Hopson.”

“Hopson had been relieved from duty and placed in a non-enforcement, administrative assignment on May 19, 2023,” the department said in a statement. “More recently, Hopson had been on extended, unpaid leave before being terminated from the department on August 23, 2024.”

Before his May 2023 reassignment, Hopson worked in the department’s public affairs unit.

Spokesperson Officer Teralyn Griffin did not respond to questions regarding the reason for Hopson’s reassignment or the reason for his extended unpaid leave. The AJC has requested records relating to Hopson’s disciplinary history and reason for termination.

APD did not share any other information.

Hopson joined the department in July 2018 after graduating from the police academy, according to records from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. Working for APD was his only sworn experience in the state.

While Hopson did not have a prior disciplinary history that had been reported to the council, his law enforcement certification had “lapsed due to training deficiency,” according to POST records. It was not clear when the lapse took effect.

In October 2020, Hopson was featured in a recruitment video posted to the police department’s Facebook page. He was “one of the many officers on the front line” during the nationwide demonstrations against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police.

“Here Hopson discusses the transition to becoming a police officer, how the protests impacted him, and why he loves working with APD,” the post read.

