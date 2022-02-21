Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Atlanta officer fired after being charged with rape of Acworth woman

Lionel Dely, 32, is charged with rape. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Lionel Dely, 32, is charged with rape. (Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

An Atlanta police officer was fired Monday, just over a week after being arrested in a Cherokee County rape investigation, the department announced.

Lionel Joseph Dely, 32, is accused of raping a woman in her Acworth apartment Jan. 31 after identifying himself as an Atlanta police officer and claiming he was conducting an investigation, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman reported the incident two days later, and Atlanta police were made aware of the investigation Feb. 3, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. Dely was immediately relieved from active duty.

ExploreAtlanta police officer arrested, accused of raping Acworth woman

Atlanta police said Dely was not on official business when the incident occurred and that the department was cooperating with the investigation. According to the warrant for Dely’s arrest, the woman told him no and that she was not comfortable.

Dely turned himself in Feb. 11.

The officer, who was hired by Atlanta police in April 2015 and completed candidate training in 2016, has no disciplinary history, according to APD and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.

Atlanta police leaders scheduled an emergency disciplinary hearing upon Dely’s arrest. The department is required to give employees five days of notice to respond to an emergency hearing with the chief, according to the disciplinary process.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police seeking new leads after guard shot, killed at Stonecrest car dealership
6m ago
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother to speak in Atlanta on 2nd anniversary of his death
1h ago
Woodstock man gets 15-year prison sentence in domestic violence case
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top