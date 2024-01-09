Forest Park shooting suspect seriously injured in high-speed chase, crash

Explore Victim in deadly triple shooting in Forest Park identified

Dashboard camera video recorded by Powder Springs police shows the stolen car speeding down the wrong side of the divided parkway before driving onto the median and hitting a tree at high speed. The video, which was obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows the front of the car catching fire briefly before officers swarm the sedan on foot. One officer used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

In a later video from the scene, Powder Springs police Capt. Anthony Stallings emphasized the serious nature of the crash and said Richard D. Sailors Parkway would be shut down in both directions “for quite some time” Friday evening.

“The driver was injured and has been transported,” Stallings said, pausing before he continued.

“He is going to make it, presumably,” Stallings finished.

Baymon was located Friday after an hours-long manhunt when the stolen car he was driving was detected by Flock license plate readers in Powder Springs, Stallings said. The system alerted police who tried to pull the car over, but the driver sped away and led the officers on a dangerous pursuit over busy, suburban roads. Police told Channel 2 that the suspect was driving more than 100 mph when he passed a school bus on Richard D. Sailors Parkway.

Friday’s chase and crash took place in the same area as another serious crash related to a high-speed chase the day after Christmas.

Flock cameras alerted Powder Springs police that a stolen car had been detected on Dec. 26. Officers located the car and a chase ensued.

As the patrol vehicles chased the stolen car, one of the police cars was T-boned at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road. The police car was hit by a Toyota 4Runner, which caused it to spin and hit a Honda Odyssey. All three cars were seriously damaged and five people between the two civilian cars were taken to the hospital. Police did not share the extent of any of their injuries.

The chase continued another two miles beyond the crash until the driver took the stolen car behind a house on Rushing Wind Court, where it got stuck in the mud. Three teenagers fled from the car on foot and two were arrested. The third, who has not been publicly identified, remains at large.

Discussion of Friday’s shooting spree, high-speed chase and crash quickly gained the spotlight in the political arena.

Baymon is accused of killing 43-year-old Brandon Harris, a father of four, according to Channel 2. Harris’s death inspired his cousin, Georgia House Rep. Sandra Scott, Democrat of Rex, to re-introduce a gun safety bill at the state level. She addressed fellow lawmakers Monday, asking them to consider the gun safety legislation she authored, Channel 2 reported.

House majority leader Chuck Efstration, Republican of Auburn, told Channel 2 that his party’s public safety priorities were focused on better compensation for law enforcement officers rather than gun control measures.

Forest Park police have not responded to questions about Baymon’s condition.