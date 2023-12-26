UPDATE | 2 arrested, 1 at large after police chase in Powder Springs

The chase continued north near Old Lost Mountain Road, where the suspects drove behind a house, abandoned the car and ran into the woods, Stallings said. Officers continued to chase the suspects on foot and apprehended a 16-year-old. The other two were able to run away, but police announced a second suspect had been arrested shortly after 6 p.m.

Stallings said investigators learned from the first suspect in custody that the group had come from somewhere outside of Cobb County.

“They are probably not going to know where they’re at and they’re just going to be on foot in the area,” Stallings said.

He asked anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area around the intersection of Old Lost Mountain and MacLand roads to call 911.

No other details have been released, including the identity of the suspects who were arrested or if the officer in the crash was injured.

