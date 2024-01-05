BREAKING | Forest Park facilities, schools locked down with armed suspect at large

Forest Park police are actively searching for an armed suspect after a shooting was reported Friday morning, causing all city buildings and schools to be locked down.

Few details have been released, but Forest Park police said the shooting was reported just after 10:30 a.m. Heavy police activity could be seen just before 1 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Old Jonesboro and Simpson roads, Channel 2 Action News reported. The location is near Edmonds Elementary School.

Police did not say if anyone had been injured but cautioned the public that an “armed and dangerous” suspect remains at large. Other agencies have joined the search, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.