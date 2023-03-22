X

Florida murder suspect spotted in metro Atlanta evades Fulton deputies

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

For the second time in less than two weeks, a murder suspect from South Florida was spotted by authorities in the metro Atlanta area, but unlike the first case, the second suspect was able to evade law enforcement.

Drequan Hakeem Humes, 19, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was seen by Fulton County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night driving an allegedly stolen car in southwest Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported. Deputies tried to pull Humes over, but he sped away and led them on a short chase, according to the news station.

The chase ended when Humes crashed into another car near the intersection of Cascade Road and Pollard Drive, Channel 2 reported. Humes and an unidentified woman jumped out of the car and ran away, the news station said, and deputies were unable to catch them.

After Humes and the woman escaped, Fulton authorities learned that he was wanted on charges of murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a minor, Channel 2 reported.

The incident took place a little more than a week after an extremely similar case in Cobb County.

Cobb police were notified by a license plate reader March 13 that a car connected to a homicide in the Miami area had been flagged near Cumberland Mall, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officers tried to pull over the Jaguar F-Pace, but the driver drove away from the traffic stop.

The suspect, 36-year-old Gustavo Alexander Aviles, crashed the Jaguar into a telephone pole as he tried to drive away, police said. He was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Cobb jail on multiple charges, according to online records. Aviles and an officer both suffered minor injuries.

Humes remains at large. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

