Florida murder suspect spotted in metro Atlanta evades Fulton deputies

Cobb police were notified by a license plate reader March 13 that a car connected to a homicide in the Miami area had been flagged near Cumberland Mall, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Officers tried to pull over the Jaguar F-Pace, but the driver drove away from the traffic stop.

The suspect, 36-year-old Gustavo Alexander Aviles, crashed the Jaguar into a telephone pole as he tried to drive away, police said. He was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Cobb jail on multiple charges, according to online records. Aviles and an officer both suffered minor injuries.

Humes remains at large. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911.

