Fight over bike leads to fatal shooting, life sentence for DeKalb man

On Aug. 16, 2020, Halden was found lying unresponsive near a dumpster at an apartment complex on Friendly Heights Boulevard off Snapfinger Woods Drive around 7:40 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead, district attorney’s office spokeswoman Claire Chaffins stated.

Surveillance cameras at the complex caught Watts leaving his apartment around 7:31 p.m. and Halden walking out of a building carrying trash bags seconds later. Chaffins said Halden was not seen again on footage, but Watts was seen leaving the dumpster area around 7:33 p.m.

Residents at the complex informed investigators that Watts and Halden had been involved in a dispute regarding the victim storing his bicycle in the hallway of a building, Chaffins said.

They also said Watts believed Halden was spying on him through his smoke detector. Chaffins said Watts admitted during an interview with detectives that “he believed someone had been watching him through the smoke detectors in his ceiling.”

A maintenance employee at the complex checked Watts’ apartment at some point and no evidence was found, Chaffins confirmed.