Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot

Cyber agency: Voting software vulnerable in some states
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A fight at a Midtown Atlanta restaurant early Tuesday morning escalated to gunfire in the parking lot but resulted in no injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to the IHOP at 428 Ponce de Leon Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after gunshots were reported, Atlanta police said in a news release. The restaurant’s manager told responding officers that two groups began arguing inside before moving outside, where the fight boiled over.

Multiple shots were fired, but police did not say how many or if both groups were shooting.

No one was injured at the scene, which is located amid popular nightlife areas in the neighborhoods of Midtown, Virginia-Highland and Old Fourth Ward.

Investigators are working to learn more about those involved in the fight, which followed a familiar pattern of late-night shootings stemming from disagreements. A spate of nightclub shootings in Atlanta earlier this year prompted city officials to give a tighter focus to violence.

An argument that led to a shooting at Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street left 28-year-old security guard Tyshon Ross dead and convinced the bar’s landlord to begin eviction proceedings, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The bar is now closed, as is the popular Morningside restaurant Loca Luna, which was known for its lively, themed dance nights. Both were also at the center of repeated bouts of gun violence.

In February, Atlanta police spokeswoman Chata Spikes said the responsibility to reduce crime can’t fall solely on the police force, which is limited to investigation and enforcement. The burden extends to businesses that must protect their patrons and the city solicitor, who should shut down establishments that are repeat offenders.

— Staff writer Chelsea Prince contributed to this article.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

