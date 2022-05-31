Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot

Investigators are working to learn more about those involved in the fight, which followed a familiar pattern of late-night shootings stemming from disagreements. A spate of nightclub shootings in Atlanta earlier this year prompted city officials to give a tighter focus to violence.

An argument that led to a shooting at Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street left 28-year-old security guard Tyshon Ross dead and convinced the bar’s landlord to begin eviction proceedings, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The bar is now closed, as is the popular Morningside restaurant Loca Luna, which was known for its lively, themed dance nights. Both were also at the center of repeated bouts of gun violence.

In February, Atlanta police spokeswoman Chata Spikes said the responsibility to reduce crime can’t fall solely on the police force, which is limited to investigation and enforcement. The burden extends to businesses that must protect their patrons and the city solicitor, who should shut down establishments that are repeat offenders.

— Staff writer Chelsea Prince contributed to this article.