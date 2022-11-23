Feds: Roswell drug dealer, supplier sold fake pills that caused overdose death

Nathans pleaded guilty to federal drug charges related to the overdose death in August 2018 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, Buchanan said. Culbert pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The sentences are examples of the serious penalties that a Hall County teenager recently arrested on similar charges could face. Brandon Jared Soto, 18, was arrested by Hall sheriff’s deputies last week and accused of supplying fentanyl to his coworker several months ago, allegedly causing her overdose death.

“As the opioid epidemic continues to rage nationwide, these significant sentences should make clear that opioid suppliers and dealers will be held accountable for the devastation they wreak in our communities,” Buchanan said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office pointed out that more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, “many of which were caused by fentanyl,” according to DEA spokesman Special Agent Robert Murphy.

“Each and every pill distributed by Nathans and Culton in our community represented the potential for another life lost,” Roswell police Chief James Conroy said.