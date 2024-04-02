What we know about man accused of breaching FBI gate in Atlanta

Officials have identified a man accused of trying to breach the gate at the FBI’s Atlanta headquarters Monday as 48-year-old Ervin Lee Bolling of South Carolina.

FBI investigators have not shared any suspected motive for the driver of the orange Buick Encore that rammed into a wedge barrier just inside the facility’s gate, and Bolling has not made his first court appearance. A bomb specialist searched the car before it was towed away, but the FBI has not said if any explosives or other weapons were found.

According to an FBI spokesman, Bolling was arrested by DeKalb County police after being detained by special agents at the scene. However, there is no record of Bolling being booked into the DeKalb jail. A police spokeswoman said her agency was coordinating with federal officials as they work to secure warrants on state charges.