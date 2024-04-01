Crime & Public Safety

BREAKING | Driver arrested after SUV rams FBI gate in Chamblee

A small SUV rammed into the gate of an FBI office on Flowers Road in Chamblee, officials confirmed.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

By
15 minutes ago

A driver was arrested Monday afternoon after an SUV rammed into a gate at an FBI office in Chamblee, authorities said.

The orange vehicle crashed into the security gate at an office on Flowers Road just after midday, an FBI spokesperson confirmed. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene by DeKalb County police and taken to jail.

No one was injured during the incident, and investigators are checking the car as a precaution, the FBI spokesperson said.

No additional information has been released. A DeKalb police spokeswoman said the FBI is leading the investigation and that she could not share further details.

Photos taken by NewsChopper 2 show the SUV immobilized underneath the gate, its front end crumpled by the impact. The nose of an armored vehicle can be seen just inside the gate, facing the SUV. The photos show an investigator in a bomb protection suit standing at an open rear door of the wrecked SUV.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

