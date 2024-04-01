BREAKING | Driver arrested after SUV rams FBI gate in Chamblee

A driver was arrested Monday afternoon after an SUV rammed into a gate at an FBI office in Chamblee, authorities said.

The orange vehicle crashed into the security gate at an office on Flowers Road just after midday, an FBI spokesperson confirmed. The suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene by DeKalb County police and taken to jail.

No one was injured during the incident, and investigators are checking the car as a precaution, the FBI spokesperson said.