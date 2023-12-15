Fatal crash blocked lanes of I-20 West through East Atlanta

A fatal crash blocked multiple lanes of I-20 West through East Atlanta for a few hours early Friday.
The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near Moreland Avenue, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Multiple lanes closed as authorities investigated.
Channel 2 Action News said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open.
Officials told the news station that one person was killed.
⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY 6:20a East Atlanta: I-20/wb at Moreland Ave (Exit 60) only two left lanes open. Crash investigation. Use Memorial Dr. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/LdHQL9BaUD— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) December 15, 2023
While not all lanes were blocked, traffic was heavily backing up to Flat Shoals Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
