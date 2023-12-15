Fatal crash blocked lanes of I-20 West through East Atlanta

BreakingNews
A fatal crash blocked multiple lanes of I-20 West through East Atlanta for a few hours early Friday.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. near Moreland Avenue, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Multiple lanes closed as authorities investigated.

Channel 2 Action News said shortly after 7:30 a.m. that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open.

Officials told the news station that one person was killed.

While not all lanes were blocked, traffic was heavily backing up to Flat Shoals Road, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

