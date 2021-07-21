EXCLUSIVE: Cherokee prosecutors near plea deal with spa shooting suspect, Fulton DA says

In a statement following the announcement of the indictments, Wallace said, “Today we have taken another step forward in seeking justice for the victims of this crime and for their family members.”

Investigators believe the killing spree started at Youngs Asian Massage near Acworth, where five people were shot, four fatally. Ashley Yaun, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44, all died from their injuries.

From there, Long is accused of driving 30 miles to Atlanta, where he again targeted spas, police said.

Atlanta officers were called to a report of a robbery at the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road. Inside, officers found three women dead from gunshot wounds. While investigating that incident, officers were informed shots were fired across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa. There, investigators found another woman shot to death.

Yong Ae Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were killed in the Atlanta attacks.

Long was arrested later that night in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. Cherokee police said he admitted to the shootings, telling them he was overwhelmed by a sexual addiction that clashed with his strict religious upbringing.

Willis said loved ones of the Atlanta victims have yet to see Long appear in a Fulton courtroom.

“I don’t want them to wait any longer than they possibly have to,” said Willis, who has asked Fulton Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville to schedule an arraignment for Long on or before August 6.