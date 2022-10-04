Ex-couple plead guilty to stealing $1.3M from tuition assistance program

The stolen money was used by the couple to pay for a variety of personal expenses, including cars, jewelry, high-end guitars and a down payment on a new home, according to prosecutors.

Lyke and Gregory continued submitting forged documents until about November 2020, investigators said. The Georgia Office of Inspector General launched its investigation after it was notified of a missing laptop in 2021. A little over a year later, both Lyke and Gregory were charged. Their sentencing will be held at a later date.

“The Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency is committed to protecting the interests of Georgia’s taxpayers and our constituents,” GVRA Executive Director Chris Wells said in a statement. “We notified the Georgia Office of Inspector General as soon as we suspected fraud in this matter. We are also continuing to implement and refine protocols to prevent and catch such incidents of fraud even earlier to ensure both our clients and public funds are secure.”

The GVRA is the same agency that employed another woman who pleaded guilty in April to faking two pregnancies that awarded her more than 200 hours of paid leave.