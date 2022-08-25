ajc logo
X

Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program

A woman has been charged with one count of conspiring to commit federal program theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million from Georgia's tuition assistance program, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman has been charged with one count of conspiring to commit federal program theft after allegedly stealing $1.3 million from Georgia's tuition assistance program, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A former state employee has been accused of forging educational records to create fake students with non-existent disabilities in an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.3 million over the course of four years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Karen C. Lyke, 37, worked as a counselor at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency in its Norcross office between 2015 and 2019, the same agency that employed another woman who pleaded guilty in April to faking two pregnancies that awarded her more than 200 hours of paid leave.

Lyke’s job was to assist clients in navigating the state’s Vocational Rehabilitation Services Program, which is aimed at helping people with disabilities find and maintain employment and provide funding for college education.

The program is federally funded, and those seeking assistance must provide medical records, proper identification, proof of registration for classes and financial aid information to show they are eligible. A counselor then reviews the documents, and if the request is approved, a check is mailed to the applicant.

By May 2016, nearly a year after Lyke began her job as a counselor, she and a relative allegedly conspired to collect more than 230 checks by creating approximately 13 fake students seeking tuition assistance, prosecutors said. They used the names of actual friends and relatives, none of whom attended any colleges or universities, according to investigators.

The stolen $1.3 million — the largest amount ever investigated by the state’s Office of Inspector General — was used by Lyke and her co-conspirator to pay for various personal expenses, including cars, jewelry, high-end guitars and a down payment on a new home, the release said.

“Not only is theft of government money a serious crime that will be vigorously investigated, but all too often it also deprives our most vulnerable citizens of vital assistance,” state Inspector General Scott McAfee said in a statement. “(The) OIG will continue to uphold the integrity of state programs and ensure taxpayer dollars are used for their intended purpose.”

To get the money, Lyke and the family member allegedly fabricated medical records to claim the fake students suffered from disabilities or illnesses such as AIDS, cancer, psychosocial impairments or muscular dystrophy. As proof of identification, the pair manufactured images of fake driver’s licenses, according to the release.

For educational records, Lyke and her family member used photo editing software to alter authentic college transcripts and registrations, as well as financial aid reports, from actual GVRA clients to claim that the fake students attended Georgia universities, investigators allege.

The GVRA then mailed checks to post office boxes that Lyke and the family member opened in their own names, according to investigators. Lyke and her relative then allegedly either deposited the checks into their own bank accounts or had friends and family do it and then funnel the money back to them.

Lyke left her job in 2019 and eventually relocated to Ohio, but McAfee said she and the family member continued submitting forged documents until about November 2020.

McAfee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution his office launched its investigation about a year ago after the GVRA alerted them to a missing laptop. A little over a year later, Lyke was charged with one count of conspiring to commit federal program theft. She has said she intends to plead guilty, according to the DOJ’s news release.

Due to the findings of the investigation, McAfee said his office began a proactive review of the entire tuition assistance program. While the review found a number of erroneous payments totaling $26,000, there was no indication of internal fraudulent activity, according to a report. The OIG is working to recoup those funds.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing9h ago
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
3h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
9h ago
Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood
9h ago
Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood
9h ago
Georgia football seeks more and more NIL support from fans
7h ago
The Latest
Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies
53m ago
Douglasville man gets 20 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend
58m ago
NEW DETAILS: 1 detained after 3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top