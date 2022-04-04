State employee pleads guilty to faking 2 pregnancies, gets 5 years of probation

Robin Folsom, 43, who was working as the director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency at the time, pleaded guilty to identity fraud and three counts of false statements after being indicted in early February, Attorney General Chris Carr said. She was sentenced to five years to be served on probation, ordered to pay $12,307 in restitution to the state and complete 40 hours of community service, among other terms.

“Those who work for the taxpayers of Georgia are expected to uphold high ethical standards and to fulfill their roles in an honest and transparent manner,” Carr said. “State employees who break this trust in the course of their employment will be held accountable for their actions. Fraud and deception committed on state time and in association with one’s job is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”