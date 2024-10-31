Ex-boyfriend accused in man’s stabbing at Atlanta Walgreens, police say

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his former boyfriend at a Walgreens in southwest Atlanta, according to police records.
Henry Johnson, 37, was found with several stab wounds to the chest at the store in the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway, which is on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and just east of I-85, on Oct. 22, police said.
He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified Roshad Dyshown Wilson as the suspect, an incident report states. He had not been booked into the Fulton County Jail as of Thursday.
The suspect’s personal keys from a key ring were located at the scene and taken as evidence, according to the report. Several phones belonging to the victim were also found, authorities said.
A motive in the stabbing was not provided.
The funeral for Johnson is being held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Victory Cathedral in Tampa, Florida.
