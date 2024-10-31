Ex-boyfriend accused in man’s stabbing at Atlanta Walgreens, police say

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his former boyfriend at a Walgreens in southwest Atlanta, according to police records.

Henry Johnson, 37, was found with several stab wounds to the chest at the store in the 2700 block of Metropolitan Parkway, which is on the corner of Cleveland Avenue and just east of I-85, on Oct. 22, police said.

He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.