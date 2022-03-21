Atlanta looks to shut down hookah lounge after rash of shootings

Since February 2020, Atlanta police have responded to at least 171 calls for service at the lounge “concerning violent criminal activity,” including homicides, shootings, larceny from vehicles, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault, the lawsuit alleges.

A 29-year-old DeKalb County man was killed outside Encore in January 2021 after someone got out of a car and shot him in the street, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Investigators have offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in DeAndre’ Houston’s killing.

Last month, a 28-year-old security guard was fatally shot after he was asked to escort a man from the bar. The guard, identified as Tyshon Ross, died from his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

After Ross’ shooting, the real estate group that manages the property confirmed it is in eviction proceedings with the hookah bar’s owner.

Habif Properties first notified the business in September that their lease would be terminated over concerns of “criminal incidents occurring outside Encore Hookah,” the Atlanta-based company said in a statement. The business agreed to vacate by Dec. 23 but was still operating last month, the company said. The property group said it filed for eviction and was awaiting a hearing date.

“Our hearts ache for the tragic loss of life that occurred at Encore Hookah last night,” Habif Properties said in the statement. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the family of the security guard who was killed.”

Habif Properties is listed as a defendant in the city’s complaint, along with the bar’s owner and its manager, court records show. The AJC has reached out to the real estate agency for a comment about the city’s lawsuit.

The complaint also outlines several other shootings, including an Oct. 25, 2021, incident in which an off-duty officer working a part-time job as a parking attendant was shot in the face. The officer returned fire, killing the man who shot him. And last May, two bystanders were injured when someone fired between 25 and 30 shots at the lounge.

The spike in shootings has left employees and guests of the nearby Hyatt Place Atlanta Centennial Park on high alert, the complaint alleges. The hotel’s armed security guards are “currently required to wear body armor for their own safety and protection.”