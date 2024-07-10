East Point police seek public’s help after mother of 2 killed at block party

More than 100 people were at an East Point block party Saturday night when gunfire erupted, leaving a 24-year-old mother of two dead, according to authorities.
On Wednesday, East Point police said they are seeking help from the public and the many attendees to identity those responsible.
“Investigators are aware that there was said to be 100+ people at this event and very likely that someone seen the incident unfold and has firsthand knowledge of it,” police said.
Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the area of Harlan Drive and Cedar Avenue in the River Park neighborhood. The location is a short distance from the Cleveland Avenue Crossing shopping center and I-85.
According to investigators, several shots had been fired at a vehicle during the party as 24-year-old Andrea Priester sat in the backseat. Priester was struck in the back and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died, police said.
Priester was the mother of two boys, ages 6 and 2, according to a GoFundMe page organized by her father that had raised at least $300 as of Wednesday morning. She was an innocent bystander who was “senselessly killed” after a dispute escalated to gunfire as she was leaving the party, Andrew Priester said.
A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided by authorities on what led to the shooting.
“As a single mother, she was trying to raise her sons on her own,” he wrote. “This senseless violence needs to end.”
Anyone with more information is asked to contact East Point police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
