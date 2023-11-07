Dunwoody police ID suspect injured in exchange of gunfire during chase

Credit: John Spink

Dunwoody police have identified a man who was injured last week when he allegedly exchanged gunfire with police after crashing a stolen car in Brookhaven.

Cortavious Buchanan, 21, remains in the hospital after he was shot Nov. 1 by Dunwoody officers, department spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. Buchanan is stable and in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He will be booked into the DeKalb jail on multiple charges once he is discharged from the hospital, Cheek said.

Buchanan is facing 10 separate counts related to the Wednesday morning chase and shooting. His charges include four counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and eluding, theft by receiving/motor vehicle and multiple drug and weapons violations, Cheek said.

ExploreGBI: Dunwoody officers shoot stolen car suspect who fired at them during pursuit

The incident began around 7 a.m. when Dunwoody police located a stolen Dodge Challenger near Perimeter Mall, according to Cheek. Officers tried to box the car in at a gas station, but the driver rammed multiple patrol cars and sped away, police said.

Officers chased the car for about two miles into Brookhaven, where the Challenger crashed. The suspect, later identified as Buchanan, then ran away and fired a handgun at pursuing officers, Cheek said. The officers returned fire, hitting Buchanan.

No officers were injured during the chase or shooting.

The GBI is investigating the incident at the request of the Dunwoody Police Department. Cheek said the state agency’s investigation and the department’s internal probe both remain active. The officers involved will remain on administrative leave at least until the internal investigation is complete.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

