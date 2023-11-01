BREAKING | Brookhaven road closed after pursuit ends in police shooting

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By and
1 hour ago
X

A portion of one of Brookhaven’s main roads is shut down Wednesday morning after Dunwoody police shot a man who they said took out a firearm during a foot chase, according to officials.

Ashford Dunwoody Road is closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Dunwoody officers located a stolen vehicle being driven along Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Center East around 7 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle, Sgt. Michael Cheek told reporters. The driver refused to stop and then rammed a couple of patrol vehicles before fleeing, he said.

The pursuit continued down Ashford Dunwoody Road for about two miles into Brookhaven before the suspect crashed, Cheek said. The man, whose name has not been released, then ran away on foot and took out a firearm, which is when officers opened fire and struck him, Cheek said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

No officers were injured, Cheek said. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Commuters have been asked to avoid Ashford Dunwoody Road. Those looking to avoid the shutdown can use Johnson Ferry and Peachtree roads as alternates.

Cheek said the GBI has been asked to investigate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter
Follow John Spink on facebookFollow John Spink on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

At least 24 adults, 9 children displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
10m ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
3h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
It’s as cold as it’s been since March
3h ago
The Latest

At least 24 adults, 9 children displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire
1h ago
Water main repaired on busy DeKalb road near I-285
12h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck by MARTA bus in SW Atlanta
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
18h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top