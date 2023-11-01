BREAKING | Brookhaven road closed after pursuit ends in police shooting

Ashford Dunwoody Road is closed between Johnson Ferry Road and Peachtree Road as the investigation unfolds, police said.

Dunwoody officers located a stolen vehicle being driven along Ashford Dunwoody Road at Perimeter Center East around 7 a.m. and tried to stop the vehicle, Sgt. Michael Cheek told reporters. The driver refused to stop and then rammed a couple of patrol vehicles before fleeing, he said.

#BREAKING @DunwoodyPolice confirm officer involved shooting has Ashford Dunwoody Rd closed between Johnson Ferry Rd and Peachtree Rd in Brookhaven. Use Johnson Ferry or Peachtree Rd. @mckayWSB is in News Chopper 2 over investigation. Updates w/ @WSBTraffic on @wsbtv! #ATLTraffic pic.twitter.com/iuGb99nbzB — Mike Shields WSB (@MikeShieldsWSB) November 1, 2023

The pursuit continued down Ashford Dunwoody Road for about two miles into Brookhaven before the suspect crashed, Cheek said. The man, whose name has not been released, then ran away on foot and took out a firearm, which is when officers opened fire and struck him, Cheek said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

No officers were injured, Cheek said. The suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

Commuters have been asked to avoid Ashford Dunwoody Road. Those looking to avoid the shutdown can use Johnson Ferry and Peachtree roads as alternates.

Cheek said the GBI has been asked to investigate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.