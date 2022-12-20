Drunken driver whose crash killed gatehouse attendant in Spalding gets 15 years

David Glosson, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to one count each of homicide by vehicle and criminal damage to property, according to Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder. Glosson’s 15-year prison sentence is the maximum allowed in vehicular homicide cases and will be followed by five years of supervised release, Broder said.

Glosson was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at nearly 100 mph on Dec. 27, 2021, when he hit the gatehouse outside Sun City Peachtree, a senior living community in Griffin, Broder said. The gatehouse was occupied by the night attendant, 60-year-old Ebenezer Sowunmi, who was killed in the collision.