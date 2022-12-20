Drunken driver whose crash killed gatehouse attendant in Spalding gets 15 years

A man who was driving while drunk last year and hit the gatehouse outside his father’s Spalding County neighborhood, killing the attendant inside, pleaded guilty last week to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials said.
David Glosson, 42, pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to one count each of homicide by vehicle and criminal damage to property, according to Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder. Glosson’s 15-year prison sentence is the maximum allowed in vehicular homicide cases and will be followed by five years of supervised release, Broder said.
Glosson was driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding at nearly 100 mph on Dec. 27, 2021, when he hit the gatehouse outside Sun City Peachtree, a senior living community in Griffin, Broder said. The gatehouse was occupied by the night attendant, 60-year-old Ebenezer Sowunmi, who was killed in the collision.
Instead of calling 911, Glosson continued on foot to his father’s home in the Sun City community, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
“When his father found out about the accident, he took his son back to the crash scene, saw what had happened, called the Spalding County 911 center and kept his son on the scene until deputies and other first responders arrived,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement at the time.
In a statement, Broder said Sowunmi was a beloved husband and father and expressed her condolences to his family. She said his co-workers described him as “a God-fearing man who always showed kindness and love to everyone he met.”
“The loss of Mr. Sowunmi was a true tragedy,” Broder said. “Myself, along with Assistant District Attorney Adelle Petersen, were prepared to take the case to trial when the defendant agreed to enter a guilty plea and take responsibility for his deplorable actions.”
Glosson remains in the Spalding jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.
