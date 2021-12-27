Hamburger icon
Man dies after visitor crashes into gatehouse of Griffin senior living community

Ebenezer Sowunmi, 60, was killed while working as the night attendant in the gatehouse for the Sun City Peachtree community in Griffin.
Ebenezer Sowunmi, 60, was killed while working as the night attendant in the gatehouse for the Sun City Peachtree community in Griffin.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide

A man visiting a senior living community in Spalding County was arrested after he crashed into the gatehouse and the attendant on duty was killed, authorities said.

Ebenezer Sowunmi, 60, was working as the night attendant for the Sun City Peachtree community in Griffin early Monday morning when the gatehouse was hit by a car, the Spalding sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sowunmi was pronounced dead at the scene by the Spalding coroner.

The car was driven by 41-year-old David Glosson, who left the scene on foot and continued to his father’s apartment in the community, the sheriff’s office said. Glosson was later charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.

“When his father found out about the accident, he took his son back to the crash scene, saw what had happened, called the Spalding County 911 center and kept his son on the scene until deputies and other first responders arrived,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Deputies responded to the crash around 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, and the Georgia State Patrol began an investigation. Dix said he expected the GSP accident reconstruction team to remain on scene through Monday afternoon.

Glosson was taken into custody and booked into the Spalding County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, he was recently released from jail in California.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this horrible loss, especially at this time of the year,” Dix said. “It took a great deal of courage to do what Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him there.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

