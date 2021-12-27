Man dies after visitor crashes into gatehouse of Griffin senior living community

Ebenezer Sowunmi, 60, was working as the night attendant for the Sun City Peachtree community in Griffin early Monday morning when the gatehouse was hit by a car, the Spalding sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sowunmi was pronounced dead at the scene by the Spalding coroner.

The car was driven by 41-year-old David Glosson, who left the scene on foot and continued to his father’s apartment in the community, the sheriff’s office said. Glosson was later charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane.