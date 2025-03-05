Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Driver killed after crashing into 2nd story of Gwinnett townhome, GSP says

A driver died after crashing into the back of a townhome in Gwinnett County, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A driver died after crashing into the back of a townhome in Gwinnett County, officials said.
By
1 hour ago

A driver died Wednesday after traveling off a 30-foot-high retaining wall and crashing into the second story of a Gwinnett County townhome, authorities said.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to the scene of the crash at 722 Summer Place in Norcross, where debris littered the inside of the townhome. A wall and part of the roof were ripped off from the impact.

The area is located near the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.

When the trooper arrived, he was told by Norcross police that the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Beaver Ruin Road when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck the raised center median, according to officials.

The car then crossed eastbound traffic, left the road again and “proceeded through a grassy area until traveling off a retaining wall approximately 25-30 feet high,” the GSP said.

“The vehicle struck the rear of the second-story level of the residence,” the GSP said. ”Gwinnett Fire and EMS declared the driver deceased at the scene."

The driver was not publicly identified. Officials said a female passenger was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, though the GSP did not specify her injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

A 3-year-old was killed in a dirt bike crash in DeKalb County, police said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

3-year-old identified in fatal dirt bike crash involving SUV, DeKalb police say

GSP’s aggressive pursuit culture endangers public like few other state agencies in the country, AJC finds

The major takeaways from the AJC's investigation of the GSP's pursuit policies and how they affect bystanders

Bystanders, passengers injured in Ga. State Patrol pursuits have few legal protections

Georgia's Department of Public Safety, including GSP, is often shielded from lawsuits, giving the agency wide discretion in chases.

The Latest

An 18-year-old received a criminal trespass warning at Seckinger High School on Friday.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Man on tourist visa banned from Gwinnett, Hall schools after trying to enroll

2h ago
UPDATE

Woman killed by officers after fatally stabbing teen son in Paulding, GBI says

Georgia man accused of intentionally setting 108-acre wildfire

Featured

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/ AJC )

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Lucy McBath makes opening move in 2026 race for Georgia governor

The Democratic congresswoman launched a committee that allows her to start raising campaign cash. Allies say a full-scale campaign could begin in weeks.

Georgia inches closer to statewide school cellphone ban

The statewide ban would affect more than 1 million kids in grades K-8 who attend public schools.

Federal agency listed 443 properties for ‘disposal.’ It pulled them hours later

The federal agency that oversees the government’s real estate portfolio on Wednesday took down from the web a list of hundreds of office complexes it deemed “non-core assets."