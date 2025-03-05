Driver killed after crashing into 2nd story of Gwinnett townhome, GSP says

A driver died Wednesday after traveling off a 30-foot-high retaining wall and crashing into the second story of a Gwinnett County townhome, authorities said.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was called to the scene of the crash at 722 Summer Place in Norcross, where debris littered the inside of the townhome. A wall and part of the roof were ripped off from the impact.
The area is located near the intersection of Beaver Ruin Road and Buford Highway.
When the trooper arrived, he was told by Norcross police that the vehicle had been traveling westbound on Beaver Ruin Road when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck the raised center median, according to officials.
The car then crossed eastbound traffic, left the road again and “proceeded through a grassy area until traveling off a retaining wall approximately 25-30 feet high,” the GSP said.
“The vehicle struck the rear of the second-story level of the residence,” the GSP said. ”Gwinnett Fire and EMS declared the driver deceased at the scene."
The driver was not publicly identified. Officials said a female passenger was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett, though the GSP did not specify her injuries.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
