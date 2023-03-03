X
Driver hits Sandy Springs police car on I-285; officer narrowly escapes injury

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Sandy Springs police officer narrowly escaped injury Thursday night when a driver on I-285 smashed into his stationary patrol car as he worked a separate wreck, officials said.

The driver who hit the patrol car from behind suffered minor injuries, Sandy Springs police said. Despite the patrol car’s lights being activated, the driver hit the police vehicle from behind with enough force to completely smash the trunk and push it into the car involved in the original wreck.

The officer and other driver were both out of their cars and were not injured in the second crash, police said.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. on I-285 West near New Northside Drive, according to police.

Photos from the scene show how the patrol car’s rear end was destroyed and the long debris trail that resulted from the impact. The car that hit the police vehicle, a mid-sized SUV, suffered similar damage to its front end.

Sandy Springs police used the incident to remind drivers of Georgia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to change lanes away from emergency vehicles when possible or significantly reduce their speed if a lane change is not possible.

The driver of the SUV was not identified, and police did not say if they would face charges.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

2h ago
